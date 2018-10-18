Retired Squadron Leader visits RAF Gibraltar

RAF Gibraltar hosted a retired squadron leader, Derek Coumbe, and his son Andy Coumbe this week.

Derek first served as an Air Traffic Controller at RAF Gibraltar between 1975 and 1979 and then later as the Senior Air Traffic Control Officer between 1983 and 1986.

Andy has worked in Gibraltar since 1983, and is currently employed in British Forces Gibraltar, working for Interserve. He is also as a part-time radio presenter on the Saturday morning radio show with GBC.

After visiting the Air Traffic Control Tower, Derek and Andy were given a tour of RAF Gibraltar where it became apparent to Derek just how much things have changed over the years.

Of particular interest to him were the historic articles and photographs displayed on the ground floor of the Mouchotte Building, some of which originate from the days of Derek’s service in Gibraltar.

The Station Commander, Wing Commander John Kane, invited the pair onto the balcony to further discuss the fascinating history of RAF Gibraltar and the various types of aircraft that have operated from it.

“In the RAF’s centenary year, it is important to commemorate the diligent service of those who have previously served at RAF Gibraltar and it was a pleasure for the Station to host Derek and share his memories,” said Wing Commander Kane.

