Post office tour for World Post Day

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office is inviting members of the public to visit their new premises and find out how the postal service functions on World Post Day.

The tours will be held at the new mail centre on Bishop Caruana Road, and there will be two tours held, at 4pm and 6pm, which will start from the Parcel Post entrance.

To book a place on the tour, email frank.bado@gibraltar.gov.gi with names, address and any special arrangements you may require, as well as a contact number.

The deadline for applications is midday on October 5 and confirmation of your places will be made by October 8.

Advertisement

Held on October 9, the purpose of World Post Day is to raise awareness of the role postal services play in the everyday lives of people and businesses.

It was first held in Tokyo in 1969 to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union’s creation in 1874.

Advertisement