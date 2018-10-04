Poll points to Campo concern over Brexit

A poll published this week has laid bare deep concern in the Campo de Gibraltar about the impact of Brexit.

The poll by SW Demoscopia found that 87% of respondents believed Brexit would have a negative impact on the Campo, in particular on employment opportunities.

A total of 700 people across all Campo municipalities were polled last September, according to the newspaper VIVA Campo de Gibraltar, which revealed the results this week.

Around 40% of respondents were cross-border workers, the newspaper said, and around 51% were concerned that Brexit would mean fewer jobs on offer in an area where unemployment levels are high.

Conversely, around 81% said they were in favour of an agreement that allowed joint use of Gibraltar’s airport for the good of the region as a whole.

Pic by John Piris

