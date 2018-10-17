Party time for Together Gibraltar?

Together Gibraltar has issued a final rallying call for its 200 members who wish to vote at this evening’s meeting to decide whether to evolve into a political party.

On a GBC Viewpoint programme some three weeks ago, Together Gibraltar founding member and Independent MP Marlene Hassan-Nahon felt like it was the right time to present a new political project for Gibraltar.

She told presenter Jonathan Scott: “I think it is as good a time as any to give people the opportunity of a clear, honest and integral proposition for politics in the future of Gibraltar.”

Today’s vote will either see Together Gibraltar evolve into a new political party or it will remain as a civil society movement, and a new political party will emerge as a separate entity.

Advertisement

Together Gibraltar has a membership of almost 200 members, with many new members signing up since the announcement.

Ms Hassan-Nahon told the Chronicle: “Right now, the general sentiment is one of excitement and expectation.”

“And although I have my thoughts on today’s vote, I don’t want to colour the views of the voters.”

A spokesman for Together Gibraltar said: “Whatever the future holds for Together Gibraltar, this call for members to participate collectively in our shared path is a clear indication of the democratic values the group stands for.”

“Those who choose to attend the meeting or vote by proxy will perhaps one day be able to say they were present at the very beginning of something new.”

The meeting will be held this evening at 6pm at Together Gibraltar offices in 230 Main Street.

Only members will be allowed to vote but everyone is free to attend.

Advertisement