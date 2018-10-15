Nursing conference showcases best practice

The 7th Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Conference was held last Friday at the University of Gibraltar.

The all-day biennial conference, organised by the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), focussed on service development and improved care outcomes.

The aim of the conference was to provide GHA staff with an opportunity to showcase and share examples of best practice to help further improve the patient experience.

The conference programme provided a number of keynote presentations, focusing on service development and improved care outcomes, which was the core theme of the event. Various breakaway sessions allowed nursing and midwifery professionals to discuss innovations from a local and international perspective.

GHA Matrons, Natasha Cerisola and Jolyn Orfila attended. Ms Cerisola said: “The conference provides an opportunity for staff to network and discuss with like-minded people how we can continue to enhance care provision ensuring that the patient is at the centre of all that is done.”

Ms Orfila added: “Innovation and creativity in practice can have a positive impact on how care is delivered and a conference such as this can lead to further developments and improved patient outcomes”.

Sandie Gracia, the GHA’s Director of Nursing opened the event, stating: “Building on the success of previous successful conferences, this conference will feature a highly interactive and multidisciplinary approach addressing issues that matter. By bringing our nurses, midwives and health visitors together in a forum such as this, the conference will provide a stage to share novel ideas that are related to crucial issues and trends within the sphere of health and social care”.

Professor Ian Peate, Head of the School of Health Studies added: “This conference provides the ideal platform to explore diverse nursing and midwifery topics that will impact on future practice. Those attending will be able disseminate advanced knowledge in the area of Nursing and Midwifery, highlighting the collaborative role that Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors play in a contemporary health care system”.

Ian Felice, the Chairman of the Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Registration Board of Gibraltar since 2012 provided the opening presentation. Mr Felice spoke on the new legislative developments, which the GHA are considering, concerning the issue of registration and regulation of certain health and social care professionals in Gibraltar.

Minister for Health, Neil Costa said: “We are extremely proud to be hosting this conference. Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors represent an integral part in any health care system, and this event provides our staff with a platform to show case their practice and aspirations in providing safe, compassionate and effective patient centred care.”

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar remains fully committed to its on-going investment in its health care staff, to ensure we continue to develop and improve our health care services and provide our community with a service of which we can be proud,” he added.

