No More Shame march

Hundreds joined a march calling for safe and legal abortion services to be provided locally on Saturday.

The march, which was organised by the ‘No More Shame’ group, commenced from Casemates Square and concluded outside No.6 Convent Place. Organisers had invited the people of Gibraltar to march for those women who “have been silenced and shamed for far too long over having had abortions”.

No More Shame has welcomed the Gibraltar Government’s Command Paper on abortion, describing it as a “welcome step towards decriminalising and de-stigmatising abortion”. However, the group believes the proposed legislation does not go far enough.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

