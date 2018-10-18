New site for beach volleyball

Concerns over the lack of training facilities for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association members and what some described as a lack of progress in finding facilities are understood to have been initially ironed out this week.

Concerns had been raised in recent weeks that with the summer season now gone and a lack of lighting at Sandy Bay players were finding it difficult to train at the facilities which were provided for the summer months.

Initially the association had been informed that facilities would be put in place after the dog show inside Bayside Sports Complex. This has now changed with new facilities expected to be placed at Nuffield Pool.

GSLA CEO Reagan Lima commented this week that “after much deliberation and considering many factors and the availability of the Nuffield Pool area the Island Games organising committee has decided to relocate the Beach Volleyball event to the Nuffield Pool Open area. Coincidentally a site meeting was held on Monday with all stakeholders.”

“The GVA are fully engaged and are actively assisting with all aspects of the requirements. At present we are just considering the venue as a temporary facility for the Island Games with our short term priority being the set-up of one court asap so that our team(s) can resume the training they had been carrying out at Sandy Bay which they have unfortunately had to stop for safety reasons.”

