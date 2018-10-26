New exhibition puts spotlight on Rock’s role in WWI

An exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One was last night launched by Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia.

The exhibition, which has been complied by the Gibraltar National Archives and Archivist Anthony Pitaluga, includes photographs, films and artefacts relating to Gibraltar’s involvement in the war.

The idea of the exhibition is to highlight the local contribution to the war in particular its important role in the provision of medical care.

“This was a bloody conflict where millions lost their lives,” Dr Garcia said.

“But Gibraltar’s role is not as well known and I hope this exhibition will serve to create awareness of the Rock’s contributions to the war.”

The exhibition is divided into several sections.

The murder of Austrian Archduke Franz-Ferdinand and the Countess Sophie Chotek, which triggered the conflict, opens the exhibition.

The second section is specifically about Gibraltar and will cover both military and the civilian life. This includes a Colonial Office list of Gibraltarians who served in HM Forces at various theatres of war.

The Colonial Office list is dated 19 October 1916 and includes the names of 76 Gibraltarians, with three men marked as killed in action.

The exhibition held at the John Mackintosh Hall is open to the public until Armistice Day, November 11.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

