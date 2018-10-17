New consultant clinical psychologist for GHA

A new consultant clinical psychologist has started working with the Gibraltar Health Authority, the Government of Gibraltar announced yesterday.

Dr Louise Barber will be based at Ocean Views Mental Health Facility, where she will provide psychological interventions for in-patients.

A government spokesman explained that the services will be audited in order to allow for further development, in line with the most effective treatment approaches.

Previous to this role, Dr Barber held the post of consultant clinical health psychologist at Salford Royal Foundation Trust in Manchester.

During her career, she has formed an important part of Multi-Disciplinary Teams, playing an active role in development of Mental Health Services.

Dr Barber also has experience in drug and alcohol services.

The appointment follows the recent announcement of the new Child and Adolescent Psychology Service (CAMHS), which will commence in January 2019.

General Manager for Mental Health Services, Chris Chipolina, said: “The Mental Health Service, as a whole, is extremely excited with the introduction of a consultant psychologist for in-patient services.”

“This new, invaluable addition to our team will see the introduction of a number of new psychological interventions in a consistent and structured manner. These will include essential one-to-one and group psychological therapies being offered to our in-patients from the start of their admission.”

Neil Costa, the Minister for Health, Care and Justice, welcomed Dr Barber’s arrival.

He said: “I would like to warmly welcome Dr Barber to the GHA family. I am certain she will be a great addition to the team.”

“She brings a wealth of experience in psychology, having played key roles in the development of services with her previous employers.”

Mr Costa said this appointment is a further indication of the Government’s “commitment to continue to expand and improve mental health services”.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Mental Health Services teams for their hard work, diligence and expert advice, which has resulted in adding much-needed resiliency,” Mr Costa added.

“Further to the CAMHS services commencing in January and first announced in July of this year, and the announcement today in relation to Dr Barber, I very much look forward to making additional statements in respect of planned measures to our Mental Health Services.”

