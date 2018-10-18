Gibraltar’s 2-1 win over Lichtenstein on Tuesday night opened a new chapter in local football. After their first historic win over Armenia last Saturday, our players repeated the feat on home turf in front of a packed Victoria Stadium. In the process, they inspired young and old alike, turning a dream into reality and filling a community with pride. Full coverage by Stephen Ignacio on pages 18 and 19 of our print or e-editions. Opinion by James Neish on page seven of our print or e-editions.
Pics by Johnny Bugeja
Advertisement