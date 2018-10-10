NEMO app secures semi-final place

The Nautilus Project’s app called NEMO app has secured a place in the semi-finals of the Welcome Challenge Global Forum competition to be held at the end of October in Georgia.

Lewis Stagnetto, marine biologist with the project ,will travel to Tbilisi to present NEMO to a panel of judges.

“NEMO has attracted over 1,000 users locally over the last couple of months with additional users around the Mediterranean. Sightings, although mainly around Gibraltar, have also been recorded in Italy, UK, Portugal, Spain and Tunisia,” said a spokesperson for the project.

“This Gibraltar based, citizen science platform continues to attract international interest and highlights the wealth of innovative ideas being generated by members of our community,” they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement