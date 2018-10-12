MTV presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 highlights to air on MTV music tonight

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 Highlights will be broadcast on MTV Music tonight.

Artists such as Rita Ora, Rag’n’Bone Man, Chase and Status, Two Door Cinema Club, Albert Hammond Jr and many more will feature in this special highlights show that captures some of the star-studded performances, backstage antics and interviews with A-list stars.

The show will be presented by MTV’s lead presenter and Beats 1 DJ, Becca Dudley, who not only recorded live from the Victoria Stadium but also on top of the Rock amongst many other beautiful Gibraltarian backdrops.

To date the festival has already gained over 15 million views on social media, over 10 million OTS1 in local, Spanish and international press and countless endorsements on digital platforms from the many celebrities who visited Gibraltar in September for the festival.

Advertisement

“I am certainly looking forward to watching some of the best bits of what was a spectacular two-day event for Gibraltar,” the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said.

“I am delighted with the amount of exposure we have generated for our festival via social media, international press and celebrity endorsement before the highlights show has even aired on MTV’s network! Year on year the festival continues to raise awareness Gibraltar, boosting the local economy and increasing tourism to the Rock.”

As well as extensive broadcasting across MTV’s international network at 11pm tonight, GBC will be showing MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 Highlights as part of their Christmas season of specials on December 19 at 9pm.

Advertisement