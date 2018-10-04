MSC Meraviglia makes inaugural cruise call

The MSC Meraviglia, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, made its inaugural call to Gibraltar this week.

The ship was built in St Nazaire by STX France and has a length of 315 metres and a tonnage of 171.598 GT.

The ship went into service in June 2017, has a capacity of 4,500 passengers and 1536 crew, making her one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

Meraviglia has a 96 metre central promenade filled with boutiques, restaurants and tranquil spots. It also provides a popular spot for socialising with friends over a few drinks.

Advertisement

Its entire ceiling is covered by a giant 480 square metre LED screen.

The ship has over 10 restaurants and its very own show of Cirque du Soleil.

For more privacy passengers can join the MSC Yacht Club on board where they can savour the exclusivity and privacy of a ship within a ship.

As with other inaugural calls there was a ceremony on board where an exchange of plaques took place between the ships Captain and Gilbert Licudi, Minister for Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Port.

Also in attendance was Nicky Guerrero, Chief Executive Gibraltar Tourist Board, Manuel Tirado, Captain of the Port and Jason Davis, Operations Manager Maritima del Estrecho, Gibraltar Ltd.

Advertisement