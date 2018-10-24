Minister for Equality announces gender pay gap survey

A Gender Pay Gap Survey will accompany the employment survey that is currently being distributed to all employers in the private sector, the Ministry for Equality has confirmed.

The Employment Survey, in its current format, shows that a gender overall earnings gap exists in Gibraltar.

But, the Ministry for Equality explained, in order to ascertain the level of the gap in greater detail, the way in which data is collected has been changed so as to ascertain figures in greater detail.

Employers with 20 employees or more are asked to complete the Gender Pay Gap survey.

This is essential in order to establish the local gender pay gap and in order to develop strategies to reduce it, the Ministry said.

The Gender Pay Gap survey, which is a key part of the Ministry for Equality’s Gender Equality Strategy, aims to ensure that women have access to the same opportunities in the workplace and that women’s overall lifetime earnings do not lag behind their male counterparts’ earnings.

Indeed, the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, last month outlined ‘game changing’ plans for the advancement of women in the economy through a mentorship programme which will look to tackle the gender pay gap.

The objective of the Women’s Mentorship Programme is to educate, inspire, and empower women with the core values, attitudes and skills that are the foundation of quality leadership.

Ms Sacramento said: “The Gender Pay Gap survey is an important innovation and a major and necessary step forward in establishing baseline data with regard to women’s earnings.”

“It will also elucidate the current role and experience of women in the local workforce highlighting areas of vertical and horizontal segregation.”

“The existence of a gender pay gap means that women will earn less than men in their lifetime due to lack of opportunity as opposed to lack of ability and this needs to be addressed.”

