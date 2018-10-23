Memorable visit to Brussels for Gibraltar students

A group of Gibraltarian students recently enjoyed a memorable educational visit to Brussels.

The students visited the European institutions, including the European Parliament and were welcomed to Gibraltar House by Graham Watson. In addition, they paid a visit to the College of Europe in Bruges.

The group met with a number of MEPs, including Isabella Del Monte S&D MEP (Italy), Molly Scott Cato and Clare Moody. The students asked probing questions and put forward the Gibraltar position at every opportunity. They also enjoyed a role-play session at the Parlamentarium.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said: ‘I am extremely proud of the way this group of young people represented Gibraltar at the European Institutions in Brussels. I am certain that this was a unique educational experience for them and have no doubt that it will serve them well in the future.’

The students who took the trip won the position following an essay competition.

