Mayor’s ‘plastic free’ Christmas tree

The Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez, is once again asking the community to assist her in decorating the Christmas tree that will stand in the Mayor’s Parlour during the festive season.

Mrs Aldorino Lopez invites the public to create tree decorations from reused and/or recyclable materials. The project is open to all age groups.

This year the Mayor has sought advice from, and is working very closely with, the Nautilus Project regarding the materials used for the decorations. The Nautilus Project has advised to avoid plastic and instead use biodegradable materials which will break down within an acceptable timeframe. Such as, cardboard, paper, wood, leaves/grass trimmings and cotton.

A collection box will be placed at the City Hall for individuals to place the decorations with the closing date being Thursday November 22.

Last year’s decorations did not survive the year in storage and will be separated into relevant recycling groups and taken to the Ecopark for recycling.

Mrs Aldorino Lopez would also like to remind the community of the importance of recycling in general at home or in work on a daily basis.

