Local singer clinches deal with Doctor Who

Local musician Hollie Buhagiar will be providing vocals for the latest season of BBC sci-fi programme Doctor Who.

The song composed is by Segun Akinola, who has been tasked with reinventing the programmes theme tune and composing soundtracks for all 10 new episodes featuring the first woman Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker.

Ms Buhagiar who is now based in London has said she is “incredibly honoured” to providing her vocals for Doctor Who, but at present cannot give more details regarding the music.

She looks forward to working with Mr Akinola and his team.

Advertisement

Ms Buhagiar is also currently nominated for three Composing Awards at the Underwire Film Festival and for an Offie Award for Best Sounds Design for her theatre debut in ‘Collective Rage: A Play in Give Betties’.

Advertisement