Law enforcement seize cannabis bales worth £1.35m from the sea

Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and Gibraltar Defence Police launches foiled suspected drug traffickers operating in the Bay during a combined anti-smuggling action in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In the course of a dangerous high-speed sea chase off Europa Point, the four drug traffickers on board a 12 metre black Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat equipped with three Yamaha 350 HP outboard engines, jettisoned their illegal cargo to pick up speed before exiting British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Following a systematic search of the area, the RGP crew was able to retrieve eight bales of cannabis resin from the sea while the GDP collected an additional bale.

The estimated street value of the drugs is £1.35million.

RG Police Commissioner Ian McGrail welcomed the successful seizure of the drugs cargo.

He said: “I am delighted that local law enforcement agencies working in close collaboration were able to frustrate a drug trafficking operation of some magnitude in the early hours of the morning.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly to make life difficult for those who engage in illicit activity in surrounding waters and send a clear message to drug traffickers that we will be out there in numbers policing the area to thwart their criminal undertakings.”

For his part Gibraltar Defence Police Superintendent, Conrad Chrzanowski, said: “I wish to congratulate officers for their professionalism and highlight the cooperation that exists between inter agencies.

I must also reiterate the RGP Commissioner’s words of praise for the great work and the magnificent result achieved.”

Christian Borrell on behalf of the Customs Management Team also expressed his satisfaction at the outcome and congratulated all the officers involved in the combined operation.

