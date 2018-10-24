Laguna Tenants Association praise new Notre Dame school

The committee of the Laguna Estate Tenants Association have congratulated the Gibraltar Government especially the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, on the new Notre Dame school.

The committee were invited to visit the school and a spokesperson said, “Although we know the school is still in the snagging stage we must praise all those concerned in delivering such a great and modern school with much scope for growth.”

“This is a state of the arts school. Not only is it a very secure school but it has so much potential to offer so much more for the students,” they added.

They also congratulated GJBS and the teachers who also took time from their summer holidays “to help achieve a delivery with minimum disruption to the children. Outstanding and an awesome example of teams working together to achieve one common goal a much needed new school.”

