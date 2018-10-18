It’s irreversible – Two wins out of two spells the start of a new era

The magnitude of what was happening before their eyes was not lost on GFA General Secretary and his Deputy when both in a sense of disbelief asked “what is happening?” as their smile brimmed across their faces, their eyes watery from the emotion of the moment. Gibraltar had won.
Victoria Stadium had erupted in “Ole, Ole, Ole,” if there had been a roof it would have been blown away by the roar of a crowd celebrating a victory which many had only a few months ago thought impossible. It was not just a single victory, this was the second consecutive victory for Gibraltar in just four days, conceding just one and scoring three on the way to what many believe is Gibraltar football’s dream journey.
October 16 would now be recorded in local football folklore as the day in which a sell-out crowd watched their semi-professional side comeback from 1-0 to win 2-1 on home soil in their first every victory in Gibraltar in an official competitive match…
