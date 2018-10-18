Island Games on track

Linda Alvarez, Chairwoman Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games XVIII was buoyant about the progress being made in relation to the organisation of the games for next summer.

Speaking after one of the school visits by an Yns Mons Island Games Association delegation this week Linda Alvarez was confident that the new facilities would all be ready on time for this summer and that they were still on track with the organisation of the games.

“People didn’t realise how much there is to do,” she commented, “its very well saying we are going to put the island games and fourteen sports but once the logistics start and you start planning you do A and A turns to A-Z you know there are so many things going on, and its just so busy now.”

“I think we finalised with all the sports all the equipment that we need and we have also finalised the officials. We are starting to identify who they are, where they are coming from, booking their flights and their accommodation.”

“The islands have already booked their accommodation as well and by the end of the month they will have to start paying their deposit and to confirm that. It’s really vamping up now.”

In a week in which her committee have been ironing out some of the concerns expressed by some associations in relation to facilities responding to question on whether the games could proceed even if delays existed she commented, “You must remember that when the executive came to visit Gibraltar they cleared us on the facilities we had on that date. We weren’t going to have a new stadium, they said the GASA pool was fine for the swimming and obviously the athletics were going to be at the stadium before that was sold all the facilities that we had they said that was okay.”

She further expressed her confidence that the new facilities were on track to be completed for the games.

Advertisement