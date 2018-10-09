Hundreds ‘walk for life’ and raise £10k

Some 800 people came together to help in the fight against cancer and raised over £10,000 as they took part in this year’s Walk for Life, organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch.

Saturday morning in Casemates was abuzz with walkers, runners, cyclists and four legged participants as members of Gibraltar’s community came together for the four kilometre walk.

The event had cyclists start off first, five minutes before the runners and walkers.

The starting horn and flag was controlled by the Mayor of Gibraltar Kaiane Aldorino Lopez and led by members of the Royal Gibraltar Police on motorbikes. Along the way, various members of the Gibraltar RAF Air Cadets directed participants.

Leaving Casemates participants headed down Main Street, through the South Gates and down onto Queensway, along Bishop Carauna Road, passing Europort and continuing on around the back of Morrisons before coming out by GASA back onto Europort Road, heading down to the Evacuation roundabout they made the last leg of the journey up Waterport Road and back into Casemates.

Many of the runners achieved the distance in less than 30 minutes and the first dog to cross the finish line was Joy. Together with her owners she ran into Casemates to a lot of cheers, however, none of which she could hear as she was deaf.

Grandparents, parents and children ran or walked together, some parents pushing newborns in their prams and some people where in wheelchairs.

