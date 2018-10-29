Heavy rain warning

The Gibraltar Government has issued a significant weather warning with heavy rain expected throughout the course of tomorrow.

The warning covers the early hours of Tuesday until Tuesday evening.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to spread across Gibraltar overnight, becoming heavier towards morning and at times through Tuesday with a risk of thunder.

Accumulations of 25 to 40mm could fall in less than a six hour period bringing a risk of local flash flooding, but which at present is not expected to reach the Severe Weather Criteria.

The heavy rain accompanied also by a spell of very strong Southwesterly winds, will lead to some poor travelling conditions particularly through Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Advertisement

The Government explained that this warning will be kept under review and will be superseded by a Flash warning should weather conditions deteriorate further during Tuesday.

A Warning of Significant Weather will be issued when poor weather is expected to affect Gibraltar which does not meet the Severe Weather Thresholds but is still likely to cause some difficult Travelling conditions around Gibraltar.

Advertisement