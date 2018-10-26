GVA speaks out against delays in getting Island Games facilities started

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association have expressed their deep frustrations and concerns at what they described as the delays in being provided facilities to practise beach volleyball, one of the sports for the Island Games next year.

Initially plans this summer had been tabled for beach volleyball to be located at the Bayside Sports Complex. With one of the tennis courts planned to have been removed to allow for the facilities to be located. At the same time the Association was provided during the summer with some nets at Sandy Bay where players could practise. – FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement