GSLP launches platform for students

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party has announced the launch of the ‘GSLP Students’ movement aimed at giving young people a platform to voice their opinions.

The ‘inclusive youth movement’ is aimed at those within the 16-24 demographic, and in particular those in tertiary education.

The primary objective is to ensure that that particular demographic have a platform whereby they can voice their opinion and suggest ways in which the day-to-day lives of Gibraltarian students can be improved.

Other objectives of this movement include; organising small-scale events whereby students can socialise with their peers, attending non-partisan political events whilst in the UK and even holding debates or producing content on the pressing issues which affect society today.

On the subject of the launch of the GSLP Students, GSLP party Leader and Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I am very happy to see the launch of the students’ group which reflects the commitment of the party to education.”

“It was Sir Joe Bossano and the GSLP who introduced mandatory scholarships for Gibraltarian school leavers.”

“It was the GSLP in 2011 that extended that to second degrees. It is therefore totally right that we should see a students’ group now emerge as a distinct part of the very successful GSLY.”

“This shows also how we are a party of all generations of Gibraltarians with an understanding and representation in every demographic in our community.”

GSLP Students will be run by a core committee of five-six individuals.

These students will be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that GSLP Students is accessible and proactive and that all suggestions raised by students are taken into consideration and if required, will be raised with the relevant department or minister.

“We also intend on working alongside the GSLP Youth wherever we can,”

GSLP Youth Chairman Aidan Cleverly said “It is important we engage our youth as they are the custodians of our homeland.”

“We need to equip them with the right tools and ideas, so they can protect the future of Gibraltar”.

The group added that the GSLP Students can only be effective with the help of the wider public.

“We are looking for people who want to shape the future of Gibraltar and as such, wish to contribute to an inclusive, dynamic and hands-on movement so that the ideas of today’s students can become Gibraltar’s reality,” it said.

“It is for this reason why we urge students to get in contact with us through our Facebook or Instagram pages and sign up as members or alternatively email us at GSLPStudents@gmail.com.”

“In a day and age where technology has an increasing influence on everyday life and where emerging innovation can alter the way in which we live, it is imperative that the youth are both engaged and empowered in order to allow for their full potential to be realised. We hope that through the GSLP Students we will be able to do just that and represent our own demographic so that the future of Gibraltar is shaped by the ideas of today.” said Samuel Marrache, GSLP Students Chairman.

