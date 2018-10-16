GSD sets out its position on abortion debate

The GSD will vote against the Government’s Command Paper on changes to the law on abortion as it currently stands, the party today confirmed as it finally set out its position on the subject.

In doing so, the GSD described the Command Paper as a “politically dishonest” presentation of the Government’s proposals.

“It says it wants to do one thing in its Command Paper but then the draft legislation actually proposes something quite different,” the party said.

In a statement, the official Opposition said the clear inference that the Government want the public to draw is that it is reluctantly proceeding and then only to legislate “in certain limited cases”.

But, the GSD said: “Contrary to the Government’s presentation of what its objective is the law it proposes is the introduction of abortion on demand and not just in limited cases.”

“It has made no serious attempt at drafting a law to cater for clear, narrow and limited exceptions.”

It added that the people of Gibraltar should have the right to choose whether “radical” changes to the law on abortion should be made.

“But this should only happen after a full and honest debate.”

“The legislation should not be rammed through,” the GSD said.

