GSD pushes on with mental health survey

The GSD has said it is ‘extremely pleased’ with the public response and input so far in its anonymous mental health survey – ‘Healthy Minds Matter’.

GSD Spokesperson for Health, Lawrence Llamas said: “So far over 570 respondents have completed the survey online, the feedback so far is encouraging.”

“I would like to remind the general public that the survey is available for one more week, after which we shall analyse and publish the findings from the survey.”

The survey can be found online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/healthymindsmatter

Advertisement

Alternatively, hard copies are available at the GSD’s office at 1 College Lane, Gibraltar.

These hard copies can be deposited in a secure box to preserve anonymity.

Advertisement