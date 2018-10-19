GPA attends the Singapore International Bunkering Conference

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the Singapore International Bunkering Conference (SIBCON), one of the world’s largest and most influential bunkering events.

This event attracted over 1,600 participants and offered the opportunity for key decision makers from the shipping and marine fuels community to discuss and outline market potential, growth segments, and strategies in the current maritime environment.

John Ghio, Deputy Captain of the Port (Acting) also took advantage of his visit to SIBCON to meet with Singapore based ship owners and clients in the margins of the conference along with Richard de la Rosa of Astralship Corporation Ltd and Alex Lavarello from Turners & Co Ltd, both local port operators.

Mr Ghio then travelled to Hong Kong with Richard de la Rosa for further meetings with key partners to talk about the services available locally as part of the GPA’s marketing strategy to engage directly with ship owners and brokers.

Advertisement

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port, said that he was delighted that Mr Ghio had been able to take advantage of his attendance at SIBCON to meet with some of the most influential decision makers in the region.

Mr Tirado reiterated that maintaining Gibraltar’s profile as a ‘Centre of Maritime Excellence’ is a fundamental component of the Port’s continuing success as the main bunkering port in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement