Govt extends deadline for abortion consultation

The Gibraltar Government said yesterday that the deadline for submissions in the consultation on proposed changes to Gibraltar’s law on abortion had been extended following a request from Bishop Carmel Zammit.

Bishop Zammit had requested a four week extension of the time period in which submissions might be made in respect of the Command Paper on Abortion.

The Chief Minister, in his capacity as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Abortion, wrote to Bishop Zammit and explained that the Inter-Ministerial Committee had considered his request and agreed to grant a further four weeks for the relevant consultation.

As a consequence of this extension, the Government of Gibraltar can confirm that the closing date for submissions is now Friday November23.

The Government encourages anyone who wishes to contribute to the important discussion to submit their views before this date

