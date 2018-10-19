Government and University of Gibraltar launch new technologies in education advisory group

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the launch of a new advisory group that will focus on the creation of new technology related education courses, such as blockchain.

The New Technologies in Education (NTiE) group will be a joint initiative between the Government and the University of Gibraltar in collaboration with some of the leading new technology companies based in Gibraltar.

The advisory group will aim to address the growing demand for related skills as the sector continues to expand in Gibraltar.

The Minister with responsibility for the University of Gibraltar, Gilbert Licudi, said: “Today’s announcement is a strong indication that we are on the right path towards delivering our objective of addressing the skills requirements that will be needed to fully realise the potential of new technologies.”

“Providing access to innovative courses with expert input from those using this tech-nology in the private sector is a vital component in the development of a sustainable DLT commer-cial community in Gibraltar.”

Nadine Collado, Group Chair and Director of Professional Development and Short Courses at the University of Gibraltar said: “The University is committed to developing and enhancing expertise in technologies such as blockchain, distributor ledger technology, coding and smart contracts across the education sector.”

“We are already scheduling a variety of offerings, to include a Professional Certificate of Competence within this area”.

According to the Government, the courses will equip individuals with knowledge of the workings and potential applications of blockchain technology.

In a statement it explained that significant input into course material will come from companies based in Gibraltar who are in the process of becoming regulated license holders of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

The courses offered are expected to commence later in 2018.

“The launch of the NTiE advisory group continues to build momentum for Gibraltar as a hub for new technologies, following the announcement in January 2018 that Gibraltar would be the first jurisdiction globally to introduce legislation around Distributed Ledger Technology.”

In addition to Ms Collado, the advisory group will include the following members: Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice Chancellor, University of Gibraltar; Dr. Joey Britto, former Director of Educa-tion; Christian Celecia, Director of Information Communications and Technology, University of Gibraltar, Dr. Darren Fa, Director of Academic Programmes and Research, University of Gibraltar; David Parody, Chair of GANT; Ms Keri Scott, Senior Education Advisor; and Paul Astengo, Senior Executive, Gibraltar Finance.

Minister for Education John Cortes, in full support of this initiative, said: “The Department of Education is very happy to be a partner in this initiative. Improving the way we prepare our young people within the schools in digital technology in all its forms is a critical part of our plans for Education.”

Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, said: “New York University recently became the first university in the United States to offer students the chance to major in blockchain, so the evidence is strong that interest in the subject is growing.”

“In fact, half of the top 50 universities worldwide provide courses in this technology and cryptocurrencies, but these are predominantly based in the United States.”

“Only 27% of international universities offer any type of course and Gibraltar wants to help change that.”

“We continuously punch above our weight when it comes to promoting new technology opportunities and so provision of higher education will be no different.”

“For us to achieve our goal of a successful, long-term and sustainable business sector for Gibraltar, it is imperative that we educate all different levels. The creation of this advisory group is a key step in achieving this”

