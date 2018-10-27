Gibraltar’s airport is famous around the world, and here’s why…

Landing at Gibraltar International Airport can be a thrilling experience.

Nestled under the shadow of the Rock, the runway doubles as the main road into town, meaning traffic and pedestrians have to wait while aircraft take-off and land.

In 2017, Gibraltar came fourth in PrivateFly’s annual Scenic Airports Poll, voted by thousands of global travellers.

For the best views coming into Gib, make sure you are seated on the righthand side of the plane and hope for an approach over the Bay of Gibraltar.

Advertisement

Here’s why…

Advertisement