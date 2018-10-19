Gibraltarian to participate in People’s Vote March

Gibraltarian Paul Cartwright will be participating in the People’s Vote March in London tomorrow, demanding that parliament approves a petition to hold a referendum based on the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Cartwright, who runs the Facebook group ‘Brex-IN’, which was set-up in the aftermath of the referendum vote, has participated in a number of anti-Brexit marches in the UK.

But according to Mr Cartwright this latest march will be particularly important.

‘The People’s Vote March For The Future’ will be led by young people “whose voices were ignored two years ago, that will make political leaders sit up and take notice”.

According to organisers: “A majority of the public support a People’s Vote and a final say on the Brexit deal.”

“The more the shape of the final Brexit deal becomes clear, the more it is clear that it will do nothing to improve social justice, reduce inequality, increase our standard of living, or create a better future for future generations.”

“We are demanding our democratic voice be heard on Brexit. Since the referendum in 2016, new evidence has emerged on what we were once told would be “the easiest deal in history”. We now know the true cost of the divorce bill, as well as the impact of Brexit on the NHS, workers’ rights and public services.”

“This Government has failed on Brexit: there is no mandate for its car crash proposal or for a disastrous no-deal Brexit.”

“We won’t let them get away with a bad deal – that’s why we will be there in Central London making the case for a People’s Vote.”

Mr Cartwright was previously part of a group of British citizens attempting to challenge UK government plans to use royal prerogative powers to invoke Article 50.

