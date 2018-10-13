Gibraltar win their first ever official senior international points

Gibraltar recorded its first ever victory in an official international team group match after beating Armenia 0-1 in Yerevan in the Nations League Group 4 League D.
A goal from Joseph Chipolina from the penalty spot in the first minutes of the second half after Lee Casciaro was tumbled inside the penalty area after stealing the ball gave Gibraltar the lead.
Penned back for most of the latter part of the second half, the semi-pros from Gibraltar put in a tremendous performance even though most had only played four domestic matches since August.
The victory, the first official three points Gibraltar obtains in any senior national team competition since joining UEFA has been widely celebrated across Gibraltar.
It was also the first clean sheet Gibraltar has had in any competitive match since joining UEFA adding to the achievements. Gibraltar had played 22 competitive matches prior to this since joining UEFA without gaining any points.
Goal keeper Kyle Goldwin was hailed the hero of the night with a string of saves to keep a clean sheet. This was Roy Chipolina’s debut in the Nations League after having missed the previous two matches through injury.
The Gibraltar captain, in his first match back, having not even played for his club provided a solid defensive display.
Gibraltar’s next match will be played on Tuesday at the Victoria Stadium where they meet Liechtenstein.
More in next print edition.
Gibraltar recorded its first ever victory in an official international team group match after beating Armenia 0-1 in Yerevan in the Nations League Group 4 League D.