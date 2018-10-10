Gibraltar exhibitions of modern art

An Open Day will be held at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA) to celebrate the third anniversary of the gallery and to present to the public a new exhibition.

The Gallery which is located in Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road, was officially inaugurated in November 2015.

The Open Day is set for Tuesday 23rd October 2018 from 11am to 3pm. The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, will give a rededication address at 12:30pm. Guided tours will be on offer at 11.30am and 2.00pm.

The new exhibition will feature exhibition rooms dedicated to previous winners of the three main art competitions held annually; The International Art Exhibition, The Young Art Competition and The Spring Visual Arts Competition.

Advertisement

The public will be able to enjoy over 50 artworks encompassing mostly paintings but also other visual arts media.

This is in keeping with H.M. Government’s policy of promoting the visual and contemporary arts in Gibraltar and abroad.

Mr Linares said: “I am delighted that this Gallery, housed within the historical Montagu Bastion, now serves the dual purpose of showcasing local art talent as well as a site of heritage value, for locals and tourists alike.”

“GEMA celebrates the works of Gibraltarian artists and many past competition winners. Hence, we are able to display, in this wonderful contemporary space, the works of current artists, including very young, up and coming ones.”

“I look forward to make an announcement on the promotion of this Gallery as part of my rededication speech.”

Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages the public to visit the gallery on this day, enjoy a complimentary wine and cheese reception and admire the works of Gibraltar’s own artists in the beautiful setting of the historical Montagu Bastion.

Open Day times 11am to 3pm.

Thereafter, the gallery is opened to the public Monday to Friday 11am – 3pm. Entrance is free.

Advertisement