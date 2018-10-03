Gib pitches for maritime business in Monaco

Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar Maritime Administration and Gibraltar Port Authority attended the Monaco Yacht Show last week.

There was a Gibraltar Maritime Stand at the event, which brings together large yacht designers, builders and services providers from all over the world.

Government officials took the opportunity to promote the Gibraltar Yacht Registry as the British flag of choice for large yacht owners and builders.

The event was supported by members of the Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association, who represented a variety of sectors including yacht insurance, agency and legal services.

Minister for the Port and Maritime Services, Gilbert Licudi, said: “Gibraltar offers the complete package to yacht owners, builders and crew.”

“We have world-class cruise, port and yachting facilities, underpinned by one of the best vessel registries in the world.”

“Our geographic location is also an invaluable advantage.”

“We can use prestigious events, such those in Monaco, to showcase our services and engage with international clients in a business that continues to grow unabated.”

“The Government of Gibraltar is committed to developing this sector in partnership with all stakeholders.”

For more information, visit www.monacoyachtshow.com

