GEMA exhibition

The Minister for Culture Steven Linares yesterday formally opened an exhibition of the Gibraltar Government art collection at the GEMA Gallery. The exhibition situated at Montagu Bastion features over 60 artworks spanning over 50 years. Mr Linares said he hoped the exhibition would gain more traction for people to visit the gallery, adding that GEMA will be working with the Tourist Office in a bid to entice tourists to view local art. The exhibition is open Monday to Friday between 11am and 3pm, and entrance is free.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

