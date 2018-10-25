García-Margallo says Spain has ‘thrown in the towel’ on Gibraltar

The Partido Popular’s controversial former Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel García-Margallo, has accused Spain’s Socialist government of “throwing in the towel” in Brexit negotiations over Gibraltar.

In an interview with the Spanish rightwing newspaper ABC, he criticised accused Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of carrying out “opaque” Brexit negotiations.

“The [government] is doing incomprehensible things,” he said.

“I find it very surprising that in a mature democracy, they are holding negotiation meetings in secret without any input from parliament.”

“They are laying all their cards on the table, in exchange for nothing…I cannot understand this.”

The only people who will benefit from these negotiations are the Spanish workers who commute into Gibraltar for work every day, Mr García-Margallo said.

He said it was “intolerable” that the Spanish Government had not raised joint sovereignty and the airport during the negotiations.

