Garcia addresses European Parliament Brexit group on Gibraltar

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday addressed a working meeting of the Green and EFA Brexit group in Strasbourg.

Dr Garcia was invited to the meeting by Gibraltar’s Green MEP Molly Scott-Cato while there for a series of Brexit-related meetings at the European Parliament.

Dr Garcia spoke about Gibraltar and Brexit and then answered any questions from MEPs meanwhile the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo gave evidence before the European Union Committee of the House of Lords.

The Greens and EFA group comprises of 52 members of the European Parliament from 18 countries and five regions.

While in Strasbourg, Dr Garcia will also be meeting with other influential cross-party Brexit Steering Group of MEPs, a spokesman for No. 6 said.

Dr Garcia said: “It is important to recall that any agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union will require the consent of the European Parliament as part of the Article 50 process.”

“This means that it is important to ensure that MEPs are kept informed of on-going developments as these relate to Gibraltar.”

