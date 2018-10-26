GABBA officials in Europe

FIBA Commissioner Edwin Yeats and FIBA Referee James Dominique are very active in FIBA European club and national team competitions.

Yeats was in Lisbon (Portugal) last week, where he headed a refereeing trio from France, Russia and Czech Republic for the FIBA Europe Cup game between Benfica and Dinamo Sasarri (Italy).

This week, he was in Mont de Marsan (France) for the EuroCup Women game between home club Basket Landes and BBC Sint-Katelline-Waver (Belgium), with 2 referees from Portugal and one from Sweden.

Next week, he travels to the Portuguese Atlantic island of Ponta Delgada in the Azores archipelago for the EuroCup Women game between Clube Uniao Sportiva and Spar Citylift Girona (Spain), with two referees from France and one from Belgium.

Meanwhile, Dominique was in Porto (Portugal) last week, where he officiated a FIBA Europe Cup game between FC Porto and Alba Fehervar (Hungary) with fellow referees from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Scotland, led by a Spanish commissioner.

This week, he was in Girona for a Catalan – Basque clash between Spar Citylift Girona and Lointek Gernika Bizcaia. This game is in the EuroCup Women, led by a Portuguese commissioner, with fellow referees from Portugal and England.

Next week, he travels to Reze (France) for the EuroCup Women game between Nantes Reze and DVTK Miskolc (Hungary), with fellow referees from Portugal and Poland and a Portuguese commissioner.

He then travels to Mont de Marsan (France) for the EuroCup Women game on 7th November between Basket Landes and Fribourg (Switzerland), with referees from Turkey and Netherlands, and a Spanish commissioner.

On the 17th November he has been nominated, together with referees from Andorra and Luxembourg, and a Spanish commissioner, for the EuroBasket Women 2019 qualifying game in Guifoes (Portugal) between Portugal and Israel.

Finally, our two officials will be together in Porto (Portugal) on the 21st November for the FIBA Europe Cup game between FC Porto and Rilski Sportist (Bulgaria), where they will team up with referees from Lithuanian and Netherlands.

BUCHANAN TROPHY

Laundry La Colada registered their second consecutive 25-points win over potential First Division opposition, thanks to a blistering final quarter against Gibyellow, after each team had taken a quarter and drawn the third, in one of the only two games scheduled this week, as the TSH is hosting the Netball Festival from Tuesday to Thursday and the Futsal friendlies against Scotland at the weekend.

RESULTS:

Bavaria Blue Stars 98 [29, 21, 29, 19] (Angel Guerrero 31, Nicky Gracia 21, Alex Garcia 15, Vic Vicario 12, Jaygan Chipol 10) – Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 33 [6, 12, 6, 15] (Ruben Mena 10);

Laundry La Colada 72 [15, 17, 14, 26] (Gustavo Guerra 15, Ernesto Onetto 13, Jesus Camacho 13, Javi Guerra 11) – Gibyellow 47 [5, 20, 14, 8] (Rafa Porras 13).

