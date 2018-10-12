Five tonnes of cannabis resin recovered from the Strait

More than five tonnes of cannabis resin was recovered in the Strait of Gibraltar by Spanish authorities over the weekend.

On Friday, five individuals were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking as they made their way towards Algeciras on a rigid-hull inflatable boat.

A total of 104 bales of cannabis resin weighing 3,440 kilos were recovered from the RHIB.

In a second unrelated incident, a further 62 bales containing 2,120 kilos of cannabis resin was recovered from the sea in Algeciras.

Advertisement

Patrol boats from the Vigilancia Aduanera de la Agencia Tributaria commenced a chase of the RHIB at sea, such as those often used to transport drugs.

The cargo was jettisoned into the sea before the RHIB managed to escape.

A statement from the Policia Nacional said the drugs, the vessels and the individuals arrested will be processed by the Algeciras court.

Investigations continue and the Policia Nacional has not ruled out further arrests.

Advertisement