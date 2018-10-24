Female graduates have lower salary expectations than men, study suggests

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Women graduates expect to earn less for their first job than men, starting off the gender pay gap from the moment they begin work, according to a new report.

A study suggested a lack of confidence was holding back women, with one in three believing they will be paid less than £20,000 in their first post, compared with around one in five men.

A survey of 5,700 graduates by jobs board Milkround indicated that men were more confident than women about how much they will be paid.

Georgina Brazier of Milkround said: “Confidence issues are affecting graduates before they even hit the workforce, which often lasts with them throughout their career.

“Our research shows almost half of all graduates think more self-confidence would help them with their job searches.

“Once employed, we find that graduates are stepping into the workforce with a preconceived idea on salary, that is connected to their self-confidence.” (PA)