Feetham addresses roundtable discussion on Brexit

Opposition MP Daniel Feetham said the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will walk away from Brexit negotiations if the Spanish Government “put form over substance and attempted to airbrush away or deny that Gibraltar has its own competent authorities”.

Mr Feetham said if Spain attempted to remove all references to Gibraltar’s competent authorities in the draft deal, it does not recognise Gibraltar as a separate jurisdiction.

If Mr Picardo were forced to abandon the agreement process, he would have the backing from the GSD party.

Mr Feetham said the best scenario for Gibraltar would have a differentiated agreement from the UK which would result in the Rock being “more EU than the UK”.

Mr Feetham said this would be of benefit both to Gibraltar and the Campo area.

This was said at a roundtable discussion on Brexit held at the Menéndez Pelayo International University campus in La Línea on Tuesday evening.

Other speakers at the event included Lionel Chipolina, Chairman of the Cross-Frontier Group, La Línea mayor Juan Franco and the discussion was led by Spanish journalist Alberto Espinosa.

Mr Franco was not as optimistic in the discussions and described Brexit as “a threat” for his city and its residents.

He said it has been two years since the referendum took place, and La Línea is yet to see any “practical options” which will suit the Campo area.

Mr Franco expressed fears about new residents who live in La Línea and work in Gibraltar leaving the area if their jobs are at risk, and called for more investment to ensure there are jobs available across the frontier.

