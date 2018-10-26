Europa press by Phoenix til the end

Gibraltar Phoenix 0-1 Europa FC
Wednesday evening was chance for Europa’s new signing Urko to demonstrate what he was worth after given a chance to start in the first eleven.
Urko did not disappoint although Europa were to find Gibraltar Phoenix a tougher challenge than their current league position would suggest.
Europa started the match well with some fluidity through their midfield and attack. Liam Walker, TJay De Barr and new signing Urko combined well through the midfield, with the likes of Ayew and Mike Yome adding those added areas of playing through which Europa found themselves in control in the first few minutes. – FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
Advertisement