Eurafrica Trail Run 2018 – Ian Howes speaks before this week’s Eurafrica Trail Run Challenge

The Eurafrica Trail 2018 run will be taking place as from this Wednesday with Gibraltar hosting the first stage of the event.

The Vertical Rise, the shortest of the three stages in the Eurafrica Rail race will also be one of the hardest in terms of climb for the athletes participating. Just two hundred from the 1,000 athletes will compete in the Gibraltar stage with only the intercontinental runners participating.

This will be an especially important race five local runners, possibly four given that one of the runners has already been reported to have to dropped out after medical advice. Among the local runners will be Ian Howes a retired police inspector from the Royal Gibraltar Police who took up trail running in recent years.

Already known for his participation in the 100km plus races in Spain Ian Howes is no newbie to the sport. He has completed three 101km trail runs and one 104kms trail run, even taking part in night trail races which is particularly difficult due to the risk of tripping over in the dark in the rough terrains. – FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

