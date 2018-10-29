ESG questions whether £4,000 dust fine goes far enough

Local environmental group ESG has questioned whether fines imposed on the operator of Gibraltar’s shipyard were sufficient to ensure dust pollution was reduced.

Gibdock was fined £4,000 by the Magistrates Court over excessive levels of black dust caused by the firm’s operations at the shiprepair yard.

“The ESG feels the fine on GibDock does not go far enough,” the group said in a statement.

“The dockyard frequently causes noise and air pollution during the course of its works leading to several complaints from residents and the general public.”

“The ESG asks if the £4,000 fine will act as a deterrent in eliminating similar practices by GibDock in future?”

“Shouldn’t perhaps the fines be more than the investment needed to apply the best available technology and best practise, for the deterrence to work?”

The group believes that noise control as well as paint and dust containment measures were needed at the ship repair facility to improve the environmental conditions for residents living in the area.

“Until such time as these measures are enforced the group fears that air and noise pollution will continue and this is not acceptable,” the statement said.

