Disability society reacts to taxi incident

The Gibraltar Disability Society has expressed disappointment that there are only two adapted taxis in Gibraltar and these are only designed to take manual wheelchairs.

In a statement the Society said: “Unfortunately there is only one wheelchair space on each of our local buses it is therefore important that the lack of wheelchair friendly taxis be addressed.”

The Society was commenting following a recent incident regarding a wheelchair user allegedly left waiting for a taxi for over 90 minutes.

In this regard, The Society has congratulated the Taxi Association on taking action and issuing an apology in a timely manner following the incident.

The Society flagged how there are many people, local and visitors, who are wheelchair users, both manual and electric.

