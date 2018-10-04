Advertisement

Cyclists raise their profile with public event

Cyclists in Gibraltar are invited to ride down to Casemates this evening at 7pm for the first monthly cyclist gathering.

The event is organised by the Gibraltar Cyclist, a non-political group that is campaigning for better and safer recognition of cycling around Gibraltar as a sustainable and beneficial form of transport.

“We are hoping to encourage all cyclist to join. Our aim is to make Gibraltar a safer and more cycle friendly place,” said a representative for the group.

The cyclists will hold a similar event on the first Thursday of every month.

