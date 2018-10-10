Clubhouse premises renovation appeal

Clubhouse Gibraltar is seeking help to renovate its new premises at 304a Main Street.

A spokesperson for the group said that while they are delighted that the Government allocated them the new premises they have an “enormous challenge to refurbish this building and make the premises fit for purpose, and to accommodate the needs of the Clubhouse.”

Restructuring work needs to be done, as well as making the premises disability friendly, providing adequate toilets, a kitchen and acquiring adequate equipment and furnishings.

“A generous building contractor” will carry out the demolition works required but the charity is “desperately needs another contractor or sponsor to undertake the rest of the construction work needed.”

It has had some pledges of support including money, materials, labour but according to Clubhouse there is a lot to be done, and it is a massive challenge to get it all together without adequate funding.

“We have now had the premises allocated for nearly two years, but due to lack of financial and professional assistance, we have not been able to start the works,” said their spokesperson.

“We now have the plans and drawings in hand, including DPC approval and any prospective sponsor can avail themselves of these to decide where, if at all they would be generous enough to help us out,” they added.

Clubhouse Gibraltar is a registered charity, providing Mental Health Support, it is self-financing through fund raising activities, donations, its charity shop and standing orders from individuals and some financial help from the Government.

“But this amount is many times not sufficient to expand our services and definitely will not be enough for the massive challenge that lies ahead – to make our new premises fit for purpose,” the charity said in a statement.

At the moment they have 153 members and provide a six day a week service.

“Let us all get together and make this a community project which we can all be proud of. Make yourself proud by helping us get this project going. Please support this mental health project supported and funded by the Gibraltar community for the Gibraltar community,” the charity added.

