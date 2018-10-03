Chronicle inspiration

The front pages of the Gibraltar Chronicle have been used to create an installation by German artist Karen Koltermann [above left] as part of this year’s Gibraltar/Berlin art residence exchange programme and exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall. This visual artist was inspired by the Chronicle newspaper and has built her latest work around its front pages to create a diary-like installation while also putting her own stamp on its pages. The exhibition, which was officially opened last night, also features local multi-media artist Naomi Martinez [above right] who in turn is showing the work she created in Berlin. The exhibition is on show at the John Mackintosh Hall Galleries until October 12.

Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

