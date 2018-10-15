Christmas card competition announced

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and his wife Lorraine Davis, in association with the Department of Education, have announced the 2018 official Christmas card design competition for schoolchildren in Gibraltar.

The deadline for submission is 9am on Friday November 9.

The competition is open to all schools in Gibraltar for Years 4 to 7 pupils, the card can be landscape or portrait in orientation, there should be no writing on the card. Designs must be done by hand and computer programmes should not be used to create the final picture.

To allow for easy print reproduction, designs must not be three dimensional and all submissions should be made through the school.

A panel of judges, including the Governor and Mrs Davis, will judge all entries in terms of the degree to which the card meets the three criteria: a representation of the spirit and events of a Gibraltarian Christmas; visual and emotional impact; and design originality.

The Winner will receive an Apple 9.7-inch iPad 6th Generation Wi-Fi 32GB, donated by Newton Systems Ltd.

The Winner along with runners-up will also be invited to lunch with The Governor and Mrs Davis at The Convent.

